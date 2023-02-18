Neymar Jr Vs Kylian Mbappe All Trophies And Career Award Won
Neymar Jr is indeed a World class football player who is known especially for his skillful dribblings and remarkable style of play. He’s regarded by many as one of the best football players as well as one of the greatest Brazilian football players of all time. The Brazilian football player is currently playing for the German football club Paris Saint-German and has greatly contributed to the club so far.
Kylian Mbappe on the other hand is also one of a kind known especially for his exceptional speed and finishing. He is also regarded as one of the best football players in the world today who is currently playing for the German Football club Paris Saint-German.
However, despite playing together as duos in the same team, Neymar Jr and Mbappe have succeeded in winning several trophies and awards in the game of football so far. But the question here is, Do you know which player won the most trophies and awards? Well, in line with this article, we are going to be looking at the Brazilian and French trophies and career awards in the game of football.
1. Golden Boy Award Won
Neymar Won: Zero Times
Mbappe Won: One Time
2. La-Liga Trophy Won
Neymar Won: Two Times
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
3. Copa Del Rey Trophy Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
4. Ligue 1 Trophy Won
Neymar Won: Four Times
Mbappe Won: Five Times
5. Spanish Super Cup Trophy Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
6. Coupe De France Trophy Won
Neymar Won: Three Times
Mbappe Won: Three Times
7. Coupa Do Brazil Trophy Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
8. Trophee Des Champion
Neymar Won: Three Times
Mbappe Won: Two Times
9. Campeonato Paulista Trophy Won
Neymar Won: Three Times
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
10. Coupe De La Ligue Won
Neymar Won: Two Times
Mbappe Won: Two Times
11. Coupa Libertadores Trophy Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
12. Champions League Trophy Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
13. UEFA Team Of The Year
Neymar Won: Two Times
Mbappe Won: One Time
14. FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
15. Confederations Cup Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
16. Globe Soccer Best Player Award Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
17. FIFA Puskas Award Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
18. South American Footballer Of The Year Award Won
Neymar Won: Two Times
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
19. Olympic Gold Medal Won
Neymar Won: One Time
Mbappe Won: Zero Times
20. UEFA Nations League Trophy Won
Neymar Won: Zero Times
Mbappe Won: One Time
21. UEFA Nations Ligue Golden Boot Award Won
Neymar Won: Zero Times
Mbappe Won: One Time
22. World Cup Best Young Player Award Won
Neymar Won: Zero Times
Mbappe Won: One Time
23. World Cup Golden Boot Award Won
Neymar Won: Zero Times
Mbappe Won: One Time
24. FIFA World Cup Trophy Won
Neymar Won: Zero Times
Mbappe Won: One Time
