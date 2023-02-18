Neymar Jr Vs Kylian Mbappe All Trophies And Career Award Won

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Neymar Jr is indeed a World class football player who is known especially for his skillful dribblings and remarkable style of play. He’s regarded by many as one of the best football players as well as one of the greatest Brazilian football players of all time. The Brazilian football player is currently playing for the German football club Paris Saint-German and has greatly contributed to the club so far.

Kylian Mbappe on the other hand is also one of a kind known especially for his exceptional speed and finishing. He is also regarded as one of the best football players in the world today who is currently playing for the German Football club Paris Saint-German.

However, despite playing together as duos in the same team, Neymar Jr and Mbappe have succeeded in winning several trophies and awards in the game of football so far. But the question here is, Do you know which player won the most trophies and awards? Well, in line with this article, we are going to be looking at the Brazilian and French trophies and career awards in the game of football.

1. Golden Boy Award Won

Neymar Won: Zero Times

Mbappe Won: One Time

2. La-Liga Trophy Won

Neymar Won: Two Times

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

3. Copa Del Rey Trophy Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

4. Ligue 1 Trophy Won

Neymar Won: Four Times

Mbappe Won: Five Times

5. Spanish Super Cup Trophy Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

6. Coupe De France Trophy Won

Neymar Won: Three Times

Mbappe Won: Three Times

7. Coupa Do Brazil Trophy Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

8. Trophee Des Champion

Neymar Won: Three Times

Mbappe Won: Two Times

9. Campeonato Paulista Trophy Won

Neymar Won: Three Times

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

10. Coupe De La Ligue Won

Neymar Won: Two Times

Mbappe Won: Two Times

11. Coupa Libertadores Trophy Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

12. Champions League Trophy Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

13. UEFA Team Of The Year

Neymar Won: Two Times

Mbappe Won: One Time

14. FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

15. Confederations Cup Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

16. Globe Soccer Best Player Award Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

17. FIFA Puskas Award Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

18. South American Footballer Of The Year Award Won

Neymar Won: Two Times

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

19. Olympic Gold Medal Won

Neymar Won: One Time

Mbappe Won: Zero Times

20. UEFA Nations League Trophy Won

Neymar Won: Zero Times

Mbappe Won: One Time

21. UEFA Nations Ligue Golden Boot Award Won

Neymar Won: Zero Times

Mbappe Won: One Time

22. World Cup Best Young Player Award Won

Neymar Won: Zero Times

Mbappe Won: One Time

23. World Cup Golden Boot Award Won

Neymar Won: Zero Times

Mbappe Won: One Time

24. FIFA World Cup Trophy Won

Neymar Won: Zero Times

Mbappe Won: One Time

