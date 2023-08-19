Neymar, Dembele And Some Top Players With The Highest Accumulated Transfer Fees In History

Former PSG forward Neymar has the highest accumulated transfer fee in history, €400 million. The 31 year old forward is often regarded as one of the best players of all time. Neymar played for Santos, Barcelona and PSG before joining Al-Hilal.

Barcelona spent €88 million to sign Neymar from Santos and he had already established himself as a World-Class footballer before his move to Barcelona. He was one of the best players in the world before joining Barcelona and helped the Catalan club win different titles during his time at Camp Nou.

Neymar also formed an impressive attacking partnership with Messi and Suarez at Barcelona. PSG spent €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona and he has now joined Al-Hilal for €80 million.

Romelu Lukaku has an accumulated transfer fee of €333.3 million. He was one of the best strikers in the premier league during his time at Everton. The Red devils spent €85 million to secure his signature from Everton but he failed to impress at Old Trafford and was sold to Inter for €74 million. He helped the club win the Serie A title and led them to the Europa League final. Chelsea secured his signature for a fee of €113 million after he impressed at Inter under Conte.

Cristiano Ronaldo has an accumulated transfer fee of €247 million. The Portuguese forward is often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Ronaldo played for different clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus before joning Al-Nassr.

Former Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele has an accumulated transfer fee of €220 million. He’s one of the best wingers in the world right now. Alvaro Morata has an accumulated transfer fee of €189 million, Coutinho has an accumulated transfer fee of €180.3 million, Griezmann (€180M), Kylian Mbappe (180M), Angel Di Maria (179M).

Malikings (

)