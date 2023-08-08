Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s Current Situation at PSG following Lionel Messi’s Departure

Messi parted ways with PSG and joined Inter Miami on free transfer. He was unable to impress PSG’s supporters during his short stay at the club and was booed on several occasions by the club supporters. Messi has now established himself as the best player in MLS. He has been in top form since joining David Beckham’s side.

The 35 year old has helped Inter Miami’s improve more in performance compared to their poor run of results before his arrival to the club. Inter Miami have remained undefeated since the arrival of Lionel Messi and the Argentina forward has brought quality to the MLS team.

Messi’s former teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are reportedly looking to part ways with the Parisians. The two players plan on following the footsteps on Messi and they have both been linked with a move out of PSG.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and the frenchman doesn’t wish to continue at PSG. His teammate Neymar is reportedly looking for a way back to Barcelona. According to reports, PSG might lose both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the two players doesn’t wish to continue at Parc des Princes.

