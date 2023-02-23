NEXT 5 GAMES: Arsenal’s Lead At The Top Of The PL Could Increase In The Coming Weeks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Unlike many other European leagues and leagues around the globe, the premier league has proven to be a different class. This is due to the number of top teams competing for the top crown. However, with the Gunners currently top of the pile, their lead could increase in the coming weeks due to their upcoming fixtures.

Arsenal recently faced a rough patch of form but quickly got up to pace with an emphatic 4-2 win against Aston Villa. And despite the title threat posed by both Manchester United and Manchester City, Mikel Arteta’s side will no doubt be looking at the coming games as an opponent to increase their lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal’s Next 5 Games In All Competitions

Recently, the Gunners went through a bad run of form as they’ve recorded just one win in their last 5 games in all competitions.

Well, below are the next 5 games Arsenal will be playing in all competitions.

• Leicester City Vs Arsenal:

Leicester City have failed to beat Arsenal in their last 4 premier league games. However, despite their loss to Manchester United, Leicester are still a tough side to face.

• Arsenal Vs Everton:

Everton are currently 16th in the league and a win against Arsenal in the kind of form they are in could be difficult.

• Arsenal Vs Bournemouth:

Currently places 17th on the league, Bournemouth will travel to the Emirates Inna bid to escape possible relegation.

• Fulham Vs Arsenal:

Fulham are currently enjoying their promotion to the top flight but could find Arsenal too hot to handle this season.

• Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace are so far experiencing an up-and-down season as they are currently placed 12th in the league.

However, despite the unpredictable nature of the league, Arsenal could take advantage of these fixtures to increase their lead at the top of the table.

Do you think Arsenal can win these fixtures?

