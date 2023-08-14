Next 10 Chelsea Fixtures; Analysis, Prediction & Why They Might Struggle To Win All The Matches

After watching Chelsea football club in action against Liverpool yesterday, it must be said that they are now a rejuvenated side under Mauricio Pochettino. The blues could be a force to watch out for if they complete their squad and have have some of their injured stars back in action.

A brilliant performance and a point in the opening match of the season against Liverpool is quite impressive and should make every blue faithful excited about the season.

Next 10 Fixtures

The next 10 fixtures for Chelsea will be very crucial in determining what kind of season the club will have. A very good level of consistency is all they need to get back on track.

West Ham: Next up is a London derby for the blues. Considering the Hammers have lost some very key players, this should be a pretty easy win for Pochettino’s team.

Luton: The newly promoted team could find Chelsea too hot to handle when they face them. Pochettino’s men will be expected to get a win here.

Wimbledon (EFL Cup): The opening match of the League Cup sees the blues take on Wimbledon. This is a mismatch and Chelsea will most probably have no problems here.

Nottingham Forest: Forest did well against Arsenal on Saturday but they lost. Chelsea will also be favourites and expected to win all three points here.

Bournemouth: Even though we know there are no easy games in the EPL, this is another match Chelsea should be winning easily.

Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s men suffered a damaging defeat on the opening day of the season and if they do not quickly sort out their issues before coming up against the blues, they will be beaten.

Fulham: We saw Chelsea against Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series in the US and it is clear the blues are the better side and should be winning again.

Burnley: If Chelsea have the dream of finishing at the top end of the table. Then they should be winning these sort of games.

Arsenal: In my opinion, this is the first real test Chelsea will be facing in the next 10 matches they’ll be playing. Arsenal are already a very formidable side and are capable of beating the blues.

Brentford: I think we could say the next 8 matches for Chelsea, they are the clear favourites. Against Brentford, the match could go both ways because Thomas Frank’s men are a very dangerous side.

It would’ve been a pretty good prediction to say Chelsea will win their next 10 matches, save for the last two meetings between Arsenal and Brentford. I think these two sides are the only reason why the blues will struggle to manage 10 wins out of their next 10 games.

WoleOscar (

)