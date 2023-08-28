Newcastle wants Chelsea’s £175,000 per week player.

According to reports, Newcastle United under Eddie Howe have made progress in their attempt to capture Marc Cucurella from Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino during the summer transfer season.

Newcastle reportedly intended to sign Cucurella from Premier League opponent Chelsea, according to The Telegraph on August 14.

The Magpies apparently think that the 25-year-old left-back from Spain’s national team “would like to make the move” to St. James’ Park during the summer transfer window, according to the report.

The left-back from Spain, who earns £175,000 a week, is another player Chelsea would love to transfer, according to The Telegraph.

The past winners of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League now appear to be open to a loan agreement for Cucurella.

In the final days of the summer transfer market, Chelsea are prepared to loan Cucurella out, according to Fabrizio Romano’s tweets.

Romano claimed that Manchester United is in talks with Chelsea about signing the former Brighton and Hove Albion player.

In the Premier League, Cucurella has so far made 59 appearances.

In those games, the left-back has one goal, three assists, and 12 clean sheets.

