Newcastle United have been highly impressive in performance since the beginning of this season. The Magpies are expected to finish top four this season and they currently sits 4th on the league table.

However, they failed to secure a win over Bournemouth and it was a disappointing result for the team. They are two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and two points behind Manchester United on the premier league table this season.

Bournemouth managed to hold Newcastle United to a 1-1 draw at home. They took the lead thanks to a brilliant goal from Marcos Senesi.

Miguel Almiron netted an equalizing goal for his side to make the score 1-1 but struggled to perform well against Bournemouth.

Bruno Guimaraes is a first team starter at Newcastle United and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league. He’s currently out injured and the Magpies have been struggling to remain consistent in performance ever since he picked up am Injury.

Newcastle United EPL Stat This Season With Bruno Guimaraes

17 games played, 10 wins, 7 draws and 0 loss.

Newcastle United EPL Stat This Season Without Bruno Guimaraes

5 games played, 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss

Newcastle United premier league stat with and without Bruno Guimaraes shows that he’s the most important player in their squad.

