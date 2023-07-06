Newcastle United Potential Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Newcastle United now have a squad value of €392 million following the arrival of Tonali. The AC Milan midfielder joined Newcastle United for a huge fee and he’s the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

Tonali has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and he’s expected to put on an impressive performance for the magpies next season.

Isak has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Newcastle United from Real Sociedad. He netted 10 goals in 27 games for the Newcastle United last season despite his injury problems. The magpies spent €70 million on signing Isak and the 23 year old has a current market value of €70 million.

Saint-Maximin has established himself as one of the best wingers in the premier league. However, he struggled to perform well for the magpies last season due to injury problems. He’s among the players to watch out for next season.

Isak may form an attacking partnership with Saint-Maximin and Almiron next season while Bruno Guimaraes may play alongside Tonali and Joelinton in the midfield. Burn, Botman, Schar and Kieran Trippier may form a defensive partnership while Pope is the Goalkeeper.

