Newcastle United agree £45m transfer fee with Everton for Anthony Gordon

Everton’s Anthony Gordon has passed his medical ahead of a £45m move to Newcastle, while full-back Kieran Trippier has signed a new deal at St James’ Park.

The two clubs have come to an agreement on an initial fee of £40m for Gordon plus add-ons that could see the deal rise to £45m in total. Gordon will become Newcastle’s second-highest transfer, behind £60m Alexander Isak, and their first of this January window.

Everton have a sell-on clause inserted in the deal after the player told his boyhood club he didn’t want to play for them again.

Gordon, who attended Everton’s training ground on Friday morning, made it clear to Everton he wanted to leave the club in this transfer window.

Gordon turns up at Everton’s training ground after a three-day absence during Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor’s live report

The 21-year-old had failed to turn up for the previous three days as Newcastle’s efforts to sign him increased Sky Sports reported this week that the forward was not there on Tuesday due to a planned absence, but did not show up on Wednesday and Thursday for unplanned reasons.

