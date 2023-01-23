Newcastle ‘hold talks over Scott McTominay transfer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Newcastle United have held talks with Manchester United over the potential transfer of midfielder Scott McTominay, according to The Athletic.

The Scotland international has fallen behind Casemiro in the last several months after being an unquestioned starter under boss Erik ten Hag at the start of the season.

It doesn’t seem likely that he will unseat the Brazilian from the league’s number six position, barring a ban or an injury. This might open the door to leaving United.

During the current transfer window, the Magpies have discussed acquiring McTominay, but United have made it clear that they don’t want to lose him in the middle of the campaign.

They might go over his issue again in the summer, though. The Red Devils could sell him to increase Ten Hag’s spending power in order to reduce their Financial Fair Play burden.

McTominay was a good choice for Man Utd.

McTominay started the season off on a high note. From his defensive midfield position, he put on numerous outstanding performances and kept Casemiro off the field.

The Scot eventually performed poorly against Manchester City in October, though. Since then, Casemiro has been United’s go-to starting whenever he is available.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the star with a $26.6 million rating is being connected to a departure. Eddie Howe, the manager of the Magpies, is impressed by his ability to carry the ball, but United is unwilling to trade.

The Tyneside team, who this season is United’s direct competition for the Champions League, recently decided to return Martin Dubravka from his season-long loan at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag wouldn’t want to improve the Magpies’ chances of finishing in the top four at United’s expense. McTominay should wait until the season is over before a decision is made.

McTominay appears to be staying, although some periphery players may go out on loan. Recently, temporary exits have been associated with Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

Brandon Williams is looking for a loan transfer as well. Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia are currently ahead of him in the competition for the full-back positions.

