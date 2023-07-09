Newcastle and Manchester United are both Exploring Disasi Deal, No Bids Yet

In the ever-competitive world of football transfers, Newcastle United and Manchester United have emerged as potential suitors for the highly sought-after defender Axel Disasi. While no bids have been made as of yet, Newcastle has reportedly taken the first step by approaching the player’s side this week. It is expected that they will soon make contact with Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

Disasi, a rising star in French football, has been on the radar of several top clubs across Europe after impressing with his performances for Monaco. The 23-year-old has caught the attention of scouts and managers alike with his commanding presence in defense and his ability to contribute goals from set-pieces.

Newcastle’s interest in the French center-back comes as no surprise as they look to bolster their defensive options for the upcoming season. Under the leadership of new head coach Steve Bruce, the Magpies are keen to solidify their backline and see Disasi as a perfect fit for their plans.

On the other hand, Manchester United’s exploration of the Disasi deal showcases their ambition to strengthen their squad for a title challenge in the Premier League. Despite having a promising defensive lineup, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to further enhance his options and sees Disasi as a player who can add both quality and depth to his team.

While talks have been ongoing on the player’s side for weeks, there has been no official approach from either Newcastle or Manchester United to AS Monaco. The French club, known for their reputation in nurturing talented players, holds the key to any potential deal and will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the negotiations.

As fans eagerly await further developments, Disasi continues to garner interest and attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. His performances under the guidance of head coach Erik ten Hag at Monaco have only further enhanced his reputation, making him a highly desirable prospect in the transfer market.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Newcastle and Manchester United weigh their options and make their moves towards securing the services of Axel Disasi. With both clubs known for their ambition, this transfer saga promises to be a gripping storyline in the ever-evolving world of football.

