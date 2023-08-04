NEW vs VIL: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Newcastle United will conclude their pre-season preparations for the 2023–24 season with a pre-season friendly against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Newcastle have played five times this summer, winning their first two friendlies against Gateshead and Rangers before drawing 3-3 with Aston Villa and 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.

Eddie Howe’s side completed their pre-season tour of the United States on July 28 with a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, and as previously stated.

The Magpies will open the new season at home against Aston Villa before going to Manchester City and hosting Liverpool in the final two league games of August.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have been busy throughout the summer transfer window, bringing in Alexander Sorloth, Ramon Terrats, Ben Brereton Diaz, Santi Comesana, Denis Suarez, and Ilias Akhomach, as well as Matteo Gabbia on loan from AC Milan.

Last season, the Yellow Submarine finished fifth in Spain’s top division, qualifying for the group stage of the 2023–24 Europa League, and they will be looking to surge high up the table again this season.

Quique Setien’s team has played five friendly matches this summer, beginning their preparations for the upcoming season with a 6-1 loss to St. Gallen before winning 3-0 against Rheindorf Altach.

KICKOFF TIME: Villarreal versus Newcastle United match will go down on Sunday at 4PM Nigerian time.

