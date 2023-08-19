NEW vs MCI: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester City will be looking to build on their UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla on Wednesday evening as they face a tough home match against Newcastle United.

Following a sweltering and muggy 1-1 draw in Greece, the Sky Blues won on penalties to claim their first title of the new season. Several days earlier, they had easily defeated Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, winning 3-0 in the first match of the Premier League season.

Newcastle also had a strong start to the season, winning 5-1 at St James’ Park against Aston Villa.

The depth of Kevin De Bruyne’s injury suffered during Manchester City’s match against Burnley was revealed this week, and it isn’t good. The Belgian playmaker might be out for up to four months due to a hamstring injury, which would be disastrous for Pep Guardiola.

Man City are favourites in any home game, but this may be an extremely difficult assignment, especially after their efforts in the Super Cup midweek.

Newcastle were fantastic in their win over Villa, playing with the energy and ruthlessness that a team requires when facing City. Tonali had a huge effect in his first start, and the Magpies are starting to establish depth with players like Wilson and Barnes scoring off the bench.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Newcastle United match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

