NEW vs MCI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester City will want to make a statement against Newcastle United when they play at home. On Saturday, this matchday two encounter will be played at the Etihad Stadium, with both clubs coming off victories the previous weekend.

Manchester City overcame Burnley 3-0 to begin their Premier League championship defence on a high note. Erling Haaland’s brace and Rodri’s late goal were enough to earn them three points.

Newcastle will try to build on their recent success, having opened the season with a win. A 5-1 victory over Aston Villa provided them with a solid start to the season, in which they are anticipated to compete for the title.

Sandro Tonali’s early strike set the tone, and Alexander Isak’s brace, as well as goals from Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes, completed the scoring. The Magpies’ season doesn’t get much better with games against Liverpool and Brighton on the horizon.

Despite the demanding schedule, Newcastle are expected to maintain their end of the deal and put up a good fight against the champions.

KICKOFF TIME: Newcastle United versus Manchester City match will be played on Saturday at 8PM Nigerian time.

