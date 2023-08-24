NEW vs LIV: Team News, Best XI, Head-to-Head Record And Kick-off Time For This Epic EPL Clash

The highly anticipated clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool is rapidly approaching, set to take place at St. James’ Park. In this article, we delve into the latest team news, expected best XI lineups, head-to-head records, and the scheduled kick-off time for this exciting showdown.

Following a triumphant 3-1 win against Bournemouth over the weekend, Liverpool steps into this contest with great aspirations. Goals from Salah, Diaz, and Jota solidified their win and put their attacking prowess on display. This forthcoming clash with Newcastle presents a valuable opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s team to gauge their early-season performance, analyze strengths and vulnerabilities, and challenge a formidable team in Newcastle United.

Important Team Updates for Liverpool

In a positive twist of fate for Liverpool, midfielder MacAllister’s eligibility has been reinstated. His suspension of three matches, stemming from a red card against Bournemouth, was overturned after a successful appeal grounded on a ‘claim of unjustified dismissal.’ Nevertheless, Klopp’s squad will miss the contributions of Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, both sidelined due to injuries. Thiago’s thigh ailment is expected to sideline him until September, whereas Curtis Jones’ return remains uncertain owing to a foot injury.

Past Encounters and Head-to-Head Record

Reviewing the historical records between the two squads, Liverpool holds a recent history of triumphs over Newcastle. Having clinched victories in both encounters last season, with a 2-1 outcome at Anfield and a 2-0 result in the subsequent match, Liverpool enters this bout as the favored side. Despite their solid record, attention must be paid to Liverpool’s defensive performance, which has shown room for improvement in the ongoing season.

Football enthusiasts can save the date of August 28, when Newcastle United and Liverpool will lock horns. The action is set to commence at 5:30 PM, as both sides contend for supremacy at St. James’ Park. Anticipation runs high as fans eagerly await the kick-off of what promises to be an enthralling encounter between these two football giants.

