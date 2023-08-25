NEW VS LIV: Liverpool team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for EPL round 3

Liverpool is heading to St James Park on Sunday afternoon to seek for their first away win against Newcastle who lost to Manchester City at Etihad Stadium last weekend.

﻿Liverpool sealed their second EPL game with a 3-1 win against Bournemouth which currently places them at the EPL top 5 behind Brentford.

Liverpool’s team news

Klopp will drop Thiago Alcantara from his squad list against Newcastle since he is yet to recover fully from his hip injury. The Spaniard star is close to completing his rehabilitation program from a hip problem. Therefore, Stefan Bajcetic would be a possible replacement for Alcantara.

Trent Alexander-Arnold might not possibly be included in Klopp’s lineup due to knock while struggling possession with Bournemouth player last weekend which left him with no choice but to leave the pitch at the 76-minute mark.

Curtis Jones failed to join his team against Bournemouth last weekend due to an ankle issue, he is likely going to be available against Newcastle since he has recovered greatly.

Mac Allister is likely going to be available since the Cherries red card suspension appeal was overturned.

Possible lineup

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

Newcastle and Liverpool will be staging their third Premier League game at St James Park on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 pm.

