NEW vs CHE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Thursday, Chelsea and Newcastle will face off in the next phase of their US tours.

The Blues eked out a 4-3 victory over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series, while Newcastle drew 3-3 with Aston Villa.

After only two friendlies, the Blues are beginning to show hints of Mauricio Pochettino’s influence.

In a young lineup that included Levi Colwill and Carney Chukwuemeka, Nicolas Jackson and Myhkailo Mudryk shone against Brighton.

Newcastle are unbeaten in pre-season after victories over Gateshead and Rangers, which were followed by an intriguing draw against Villa in Philadelphia.

Newcastle might give new player Harvey Barnes his first start on the wing.

After recovering from a minor knee injury, Reece James may be able to make his Chelsea pre-season debut this summer.

Trevoh Chalobah was left out of the squad that defeated Brighton due to an Achilles problem, but he should be able to return as part of a fully-fit squad.

It would be interesting to see if Conor Gallagher continues to play despite Pochettino’s approval for the midfielder to be sold.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus Newcastle United match will go down on Thursday at 1:15AM Nigerian time.

