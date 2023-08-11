NEW vs AST: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Newcastle United and Aston Villa meet again on Saturday when they kick off their new Premier League campaigns at St James’ Park, following an interesting pre-season meeting.

After a six-goal friendly in Pennsylvania, the two clubs that outperformed expectations last season will meet again on Tyneside, where Villa last won a top-flight encounter in 2005.

It took Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe less than two years to transform a squad struggling for Premier League survival into Champions League qualifiers, which is a huge accomplishment for the Magpies, who finished fourth in the top level last season.

Newcastle’s preparations for a long-awaited return to the Champions League have been promising, with the club arriving in America for last month’s Premier League Summer Series having already won two pre-season games against Gateshead and Rangers.

While in the United States, the Magpies faced Aston Villa for the first time since the West Midlands club surged to a 3-0 win at Villa Park late last season, and after drawing 3-3 with Emery’s side, a further draw with Chelsea was followed by a 2-1 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle then defeated Fiorentina in Serie A and Villarreal in La Liga without conceding a goal, preparing perfectly for Saturday’s showdown with Villa.

Although Aston Villa unexpectedly defeated Newcastle by three goals at Villa Park in April, they haven’t beaten Newcastle twice in a row in the Premier League since 2004–05.

Only Manchester City have more Premier League points and wins in 2023 than Aston Villa (43 and 13, respectively), who had only 41 points in 2022, underscoring the magnitude of the club’s comeback since its Basque manager marched into Birmingham at the conclusion of last year.

After posting their best league finish in over a decade, they are now looking forward to a Europa Conference League playoff against either Hibernian or Luzern, and the squad that travelled to the United States included new recruits with high-level experience: Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, and club-record signing Moussa Diaby.

KICKOFF TIME: Aston Villa versus Newcastle United match will go down on Saturday at 5:30PM Nigerian time.

