The Premier League summer transfer window is always an exciting time for fans, with high hopes for new signings. However, not every new arrival hits the ground running, and some players have found it challenging to adapt to the rigours of English football. Here are five new signings who have disappointed in the Premier League so far this season:

5. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s signing of Senegal international Nicolas Jackson raised expectations, but the striker has yet to deliver. His profligacy in front of goal has been evident, squandering several clear-cut chances. In a narrow 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest, manager Mauricio Pochettino called for more clinical finishing. Jackson has managed just one goal in four Premier League appearances, leaving Chelsea fans wanting more.

4. Mason Mount (Manchester United)

Mason Mount’s €64 million move to Manchester United was meant to bolster their midfield, but it’s been a rocky start. He’s currently sidelined with an injury sustained in a loss to Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to be out until the end of September. In the games he did play, Mount failed to provide the midfield stability United needed. Lacklustre performances and costly mistakes in the final third have raised concerns.

3. Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Manchester United addressed their goalkeeping issues by signing Andre Onana. While his passing and distribution have improved, his shot-stopping has left much to be desired. Onana’s performances have seen him concede soft goals, which has left fans puzzled. The transition to the Premier League has been challenging for the new United goalkeeper.

2. Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

The €116 million Chelsea spent on Moises Caicedo raised eyebrows, given his young age and the pressure of a hefty price tag. Moving to a club of Chelsea’s stature was always going to be intimidating. Caicedo’s performances in midfield have been below par, with forgettable outings in losses to West Ham United and Nottingham Forest. The Ecuadorian has yet to justify his price tag.

1. Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Kai Havertz’s struggles at Chelsea raised questions about his role at his new club, Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta is still figuring out how to utilise him effectively. Havertz’s performances have left fans wanting more as he grapples with adaptation. The German international’s form hasn’t been convincing, leaving many to wonder when he’ll truly shine in the Premier League.

Imjohn (

)