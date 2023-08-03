New Signings That Might Struggle In Their New Clubs This Season

This summer has been filled with so many big signings from clubs around Europe. Some players have been tipped to make a big name due to the new club they’ve joined. While some are still giving their fans doubts on whether they will perform well in their new clubs or not. In this article, we will list new signings that might struggle in the coming season.

1. Mason Mount:

The English midfielder was sold to Manchester United from Chelsea this summer for €60 million. He was tipped for greatness, but according to circumstances, he might just be another flop. He was handed the number 7 shirt which carries so much responsibilities, and this will put a lot on pressure on him in the next season.

2. Arda Guler:

The young Turkish football player was recently bought by Real Madrid for €20 million this summer. He might not perform well considering the fact that he was bought by the greatest club in Europe at a very young age. A lot of pressure will be on him to perform well, and his young self might not be able to hold the pressure.

3. Rasmus Hojlund:

The Danish forward was recently signed by Manchester United from Atalanta this summer. He was tipped to be Haaland’s competition in the Premier League, but it might not happen the way people expect it. In the Serie A last season, he scored just 9 goals and gave just 2 assists in 32 games, this means that he will really struggle score goals in the Premier League next season.

4. Josko Gvardiol: The Croatian was recently signed by Manchester City from RB Liepzig this summer. He is a very good player, but his form might drop due to lack of playing time he might suffer in the English club. Guardiola has so much squad depth that he will have trouble picking who to play games. And we all know that Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake is still his favorite in the left back position. Josko Gvardiol might not have enough playing time, and this might have adverse effects on his form.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

PrimeVine (

)