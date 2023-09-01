New signing, Altay Bayindir steps out with Erik Ten Hag after signing for Man United

Few moments ago, Altay Bayindir signed for Premier League Giant, Manchester United for a fee reported to be around 7 million euros and this is definitely a good news for all United fans out there.

The talented goalkeeper was spotted alongside Dutch tactician, Erik Ten Hag immediately after signing his contract with the Red Devil's.

In the above photo, Altay could be clearly spotted alongside Erik Ten Hag for the first time since joining the Premier League Giant and he seems really excited judging from the smile he wore on his face.

Recall that yesterday, the Red Devil’s reportedly reached full agreement with Fenerbahce for the signing of the Bayindir. The player flew to Manchester immediately an agreement was reached between the two clubs and he has now completed his medical tests as a new Manchester United player.

Man United has been linked with Altay Bayindir for the past couple of weeks now as Erik Ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of the player and it seems like they have finally gotten their man, The player will be officially

announced as a new Man United player any moment from now. He will now battle it out with Andre Onana for the the first team spot, we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.

Altay Bayindir is considered as one of the finest goalkeeper in Europe, known for his excellent ball distributions aswell as his brilliant build up play from the back, he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

