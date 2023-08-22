New Prediction Of The Top 3 Favourites To Win The 2023 Ballon D’Or Award

Ballon d’Or award is given to the most outstanding player at the end of the year. Most players have tried their best to ensure that they Increase their chances of winning the award in 2023. Here are the top 3 Favourites to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or award according to the prediction by Bookies.

3. Kylian Mbappe

The Golden Boot winner of the FIFA 2022 World Cup with 8 goals, his stats at just 23 years of age remains unparalleled. Though he was not able to celebrate his 24th birthday on Tuesday being a two-time World Champion, this man is surely one to look out for the ages. Having scored 27 goals and having 7 assists for both club and country in this campaign he wrapped up the Golden-Boot with just the second-hattrick in a World Cup final against Argentina. Also, the Trophee Des Champions winner with PSG, he will be giving his PSG team mate Lionel Messi a run for his money. He finished 6th in the rankings last time around but his eyes are surely set on this individual accolade.

2. Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s Norwegian star didn’t have the chance to play at the World Cup but has exceeded expectations since moving to English football, breaking a whole host of records en route to a historic treble with City.

Haaland has been the centre-piece at Manchester City. The Norwegian won treble with Manchester City, and is also the top scorer in the league. He has 52 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was not among the nominees for Ballon d’Or 2022. Only to adapt to his new team, PSG, and return even stronger. The football magician is as determined as ever to show the world what he’s made of.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is here in the race again, leaving the fans in awe due to his performances on the pitch for the club and the national team.

The Argentina international led his team to compete in Qatar and confidently lifted the World Cup trophy, showcasing his talent and dedication. As a result of his success, he was rightfully named the FIFA Men’s Best Player of 2022.

During his time with PSG, Messi played a crucial role in their triumph as they secured the Ligue 1 title with a draw against Strasbourg on May 27, 2023. Notably, he achieved a personal milestone by surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues, scoring his 496th club goal.

After joining Inter Miami, the Argentine superstar scored his 9th goal in six games to help his side to lift the Leagues Cup by beating Nashville. Eventually, he received two awards as Leagues Cup 2023 Top Scorer and Best Player.

In a recent interview, Messi expressed his perspective on winning the 8th Ballon d’Or, saying: “The World Cup was my biggest prize, now I am enjoying the moment and honestly I don’t think about it. If I win it, nice, and if I don’t then nothing happens.”

