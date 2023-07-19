New Chelsea signings who took part in the preseason preparations in America

Chelsea football club landed in the United States of America for the second part of this seasons pre-season preparations after spending the first two weeks at Cobham center, Mauricio Pochettino will be using this second part of the preparations to identify how his team will be going into the 2023-2024 football season.

The head coach took 29 players to the United States of America and yesterday they all took part in their training sessions, while many old faces where on show in the training session, few new faces all pulled up for the session.

Below we look at few new faces who trained with the club yesterday.

Diego Moreira. The exciting young winger signed for the club in January from Benfica on a free transfer but linked up with Chelsea this summer, he trained just once at Cobham center before flying with the team to the United States of America.

Diego Moreira in training for Chelsea in the united state of America Twitter photos

Diego Moreira Twitter photos

Angelo Gabriel. The exciting Brazilian youngster signed for Chelsea few days ago and yesterday took part in his first preseason preparations with the first team players in the united state of America.

Angelo Gabriel alongside Enzo Fernandez Twitter photos

Angelo Gabriel, Mason, Cesare Casadei and Christopher Nkunku Twitter photos.

Other new signings like Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos equally took part in what is their first preseason preparations with Chelsea in the united state of America.

First time in America with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Enzo Fernandez Twitter photos

