New Chelsea Players Who Won the Club Fans’ Hearts

Chelsea have completed their Pre-season for this summer following their 1-1 Draw with Borussia Dortmund, thus, making the Blues unbeaten in their outings.

However, considering the performances of the whole squad, there are some players who were impressive and have therefore won the club fans’ hearts:

Christopher Nkunku

The attacking midfielder was signed from RB Leipzig from last January transfer window but recently joined Chelsea.

He has proved everyone wrong about German Bundesliga’s products as he netted in crucial moments for the Blues during Pre-season.

Ian Maatsen

The left-back defended who won the Championship with Burnley last season when he was on loan with the Clarets will competition for Ben Chilwell if he settle with the team next season.

He delivered well for the team in both defence and attack.

Nicolas Jackson

The Senegalese international is nearing the true definition of a striker which Chelsea as a club need as he has proved he can continue to score goals for the club under Premier League pressure.

Malo Gusto

The former Lyon defender functioned well in absence of Reece James on the pitch and has performed well in neutralizing attacking effects from the right side of the pitch to some extent.

