New Baby: Why Greenwood Should be Allowed Back on the Pitch

Mason Greenwood and his girlfriend have announced the arrival of a new born baby. 

This follows many months of court case seeing the Manchester United forward getting involved in court case after being arrested following alleged violence on his girlfriend. 

Though his girlfriend came out few months ago saying what she earlier said about Greenwood was not true, it is still so unfortunate that the English forward is not still allowed back in the Red Devils squad. 

However, with the latest announcement from them saying they have bring forth to a baby, this means there is now apparent love restored back in their relationship, therefore, he should be allowed back in the squad ahead of the new season. 

Greenwood is a prospective and promising young player and his performances on the pitch has many times wowed people.

It is unfortunate how he has not been seen on the pitch in a long time.

