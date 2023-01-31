SPORT

NEW 2-1 SOU: Why The Result Might Feel More Than A Win For Newcastle Fans

Newcastle progressed to the Final of the Carabao Cup after playing a very tense game against Southampton. First-half goals from Sean Longstaff were enough to seal the win for Howe’s team, but Che Adams scored Southampton’s only goal.

However, fans have been talking about Bruno Guimaraes’ red card after a poor tackle, Newcastle’s potential opponent in the final, Manchester United’s reaction to the result, and Longstaff’s performance, but this article will focus on why the result might feel like more than a win for Newcastle fans. Take a look!

1. The Last Time Newcastle Qualified For A Major Cup Final Was In 1999.

After the win against Southampton, many Newcastle fans were happy, and this is understandable as the last time the team progressed to a major cup final was more than two decades ago. For this reason, it is understandable that the 2-1 result against Southampton might feel more than a win.

