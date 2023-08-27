NEW 1-2 LIV: Tactical Decisions made by Jurgen Klopp that paid off against Newcastle United

Liverpool were made to get the win in a hard way against Newcastle United after losing Virgil Van Dijk in the opening half of the game, the second half was the turning point for the Reds with Darwin Nunez coming off the bench to grab a brace, Without further ado Below were some of tactical decisions made by Jurgen Klopp that turned the game in his side’s favour;

The inclusion of Darwin Nunez

Klopp’s decision to include Darwin Nunez in the latter stages of the game was one of the reasons why Liverpool were able to overturn the match, Darwin Nunez brought energy and the the attacking threat to the Liverpool’s front line in the dying embers of the game, which paid dividends as the Uruguayan striker proved himself and made the desired impact expected of him which got Liverpool the goals and the three points.

The Inclusion of Joe Gomez.

After Liverpool’s vulnerabilities in the early stages of the game, which saw Alexander Arnold pick up a yellow card and Virgil Van Dijk got sent off, the German tactician made some risky decisions of taking off some key players, which helped as Joe Gomez added stability & composure to Liverpool’s backline alongside the other defenders who put in a big performance to deny Newcastle United some clear cut opportunities.

