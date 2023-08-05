NET vs RSA: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: Sporting )

Match Date and Venue:

The Netherlands will lock horns with South Africa in the round of 16 at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday by 03:00 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

The Netherlands comes into this match with confidence, having secured a resounding 5-1 victory over South Africa in a friendly last year.

They are determined to replicate their impressive run from the previous World Cup, where they reached the final.

However, they face a formidable challenge in South Africa, who have already made history by advancing to the round of 16 in only their second World Cup appearance.

Notably, Thembi Kgatlana’s stunning goal against Italy helped propel South Africa to this stage, and she will be one to watch for the team.

While South Africa will undoubtedly give their all to create more history, the Netherlands possesses a well-rounded squad, and it might prove to be a challenging test for the South African side.

Team :

Netherlands:

The Dutch team will enter the match without any injury concerns, giving them an advantage in terms of squad fitness.

However, Danielle van de Donk should be cautious, as she is currently on a yellow card, risking suspension if she receives another booking.

Possible Formation: 3-5-2

Potential Starting XI: Domselaar; Spitse, Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, Donk, Brugts; Snoeijs, Martens.

South Africa:

South Africa also enters the match with a clean bill of health, having no reported injuries.

However, Refiloe Jane and Tiisetso Makhubela must be wary of their yellow card situation, as they would miss the next match if they pick up another booking.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Swart; Ramalepe, Mbane, Matlou, Dhlamini; Jane, Gamede; Magaia, Motlhalo, Seoposenwe; Kgatlana.

As the stage is set for this enticing clash, fans can expect a tactical battle between the Netherlands and South Africa.

The Netherlands, with their solid formation and formidable starting XI, will look to assert their dominance.

On the other hand, South Africa, driven by their historic achievement and stars like Kgatlana, will aim to cause an upset and advance further in the tournament.

The match promises to be a spectacle of footballing talent, and fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the outcome.

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, making this an unpredictable and riveting contest.

As the players take to the field, all eyes will be on Sydney Football Stadium to witness a captivating display of women’s football at its finest.

AaronBuzo (

)