NED 2-0 SOU: South Africa crashes out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after the defeat vs Netherlands

South Africa Women’s national team have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their 2-0 defeat against Netherlands Women’s national team in the round of 16 of the competition.

South Africa Women’s national team was one of the three African countries that qualified for the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but they were unable to progress to the quarter final of the competition.

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa performed excellently in the group stage of the competition, and that gave them the opportunity to progress to the next round, but they were unable to replicate their group stage form against Netherlands Women’s national team on Sunday morning.

South Africa Women’s national team head coach started the team’s best players against their opponent with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Netherlands Women’s national team.

Jill Roord broke the deadlock for Netherlands Women’s national team in the 9th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Lineth Beerensteyn doubled the lead in the 68th minute after receiving an assist from Lieke Martens to end the match 2-0.

South Africa Women’s national team tried so hard to score in the both halves of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the match ended in favour of Netherlands Women’s national team.

The 2-0 defeat against Netherlands Women’s national team on Sunday morning means South Africa Women’s national team have crashed out of the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)