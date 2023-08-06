NED 2-0 SA: Reactions As FIFA Commends South Africa After Their Exit From The WWC

Earlier this morning, South Africa crashed out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand following a 2-0 loss to Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Desiree Ellis’ team came into the match full of confidence after winning their first ever match in the finals to qualify for the knockout match. But they quickly found out that to go through to the next stage was going to be a much more difficult task when the Dutch opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes.

Searching for an equaliser, the game looked well and truly beyond their reach when the Dutch got a second midway through the second half and held on for a comfortable 2-0 win.

The African champions bow out of the tournament after making history. At the 2023 tournament, they got their first points ever, won their first match ever and also made it to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

In light of this, the football governing body, FIFA was quick to commend the African team for their very good tournament.

This commendation got fans to react to what great thing the South African women managed to accomplish at this tournament.

Reactions From Fans

