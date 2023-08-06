NED 2-0 SA: Few Things Nigeria Can Learn From South Africa To Avoid Bowing Out Too Against England

South Africa’s Bayana Bayana team came to the end of the road at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand earlier today when they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Netherlands in their first ever round of 16 clash.

The African champions came into the match with so much confidence after making history in their final group game when they beat Italy. But they couldn’t handle what the Dutch Women threw at them and they now make their way home with their heads held high. It was a really good tournament for them.

Three teams from Africa made it to the round of 16 for the very first time in this edition. One team is now out, leaving two remaining teams: Nigeria and Morocco.

The west African nation will be the next side to play when they take on England tomorrow morning in Brisbane, Australia. To ensure they do not bow out too, they will have to learn a few things from South Africa’s loss to the Dutch.

Things to learn

1. They Must Not Concede An Early Goal

Bayana Bayana conceded inside the first 10 minutes and that was it. From then, they had to chase a goal which never came. When the Dutch got a second goal in the second half, it was practically game over for them.

2. They Must Make Their Shots Count

It would surprise you to know that South Africa had more shots on target in the match. Because they couldn’t make it count, they are now out of the tournament.

3. They Must Waste Big Chances

The African side also got more big chances in the match, but they missed them while Netherlands were ruthless in front of goal.

Nigeria are the only side from Africa to ever make it to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup so perhaps their experience will come in handy against the sensational European champions.

If Randy Waldrum’s ladies can take these few lessons from the South Africans, they they might have a great chance of stunning the world and getting their first ever knockout match victory.

WoleOscar (

)