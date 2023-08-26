NBA:20% of those who turn in their report said the election was excellent, 67% said it was fair – Yakubu Maikyau

According to Yakubu Maikyau, the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, the NBA report revealed that 20% of respondents considered the 2023 election to be outstanding, while 67% deemed it to be acceptable.

During an interview on the Politics Today program on Channels TV, Yakubu Maikyau was asked about criticism regarding his leadership of the NBA and his comments on the 2023 election. He was specifically questioned about the comparison between his assessment and the election observer report from the EU. In response, he was asked how he would address those who believe that the EU did a superior job compared to the NBA.

According to Yakubu Maikyau, he stated that,

“20% of those who turned in their reports said the election was excellent, 67% of those who turned in the report said election was satisfactory.”

He then asked that how many polling units did EU went to, and how can Nigerians elevate the report of 50 people against 1000?”

Yakubu Maikyau emphasized that his statement and evaluation of the 2023 election were grounded in factual evidence, and he wants to emphasize that he is not someone who speaks without caution. He disclosed that the NBA (Nigerian Bar Association) had dispatched 1000 observers throughout Nigeria during the previous election, but he is uncertain about the number of European Union observers deployed in the country.

He also disclosed that the NBA designed a report form for their observers, which included a section where they were required to indicate the presence of any foreign or international observers at the polling stations.

Watch video (40:28)

https://fb.watch/mEK7ML8AdO/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below.

Graciouswriter (

)