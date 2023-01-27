NBA Suggests Raising All Judicial NBA Suggests Raising All Judicial  Officers Base Salaries By 200%.

SPORT

NBA Suggests Raising All Judicial Officers Base Salaries By 200%.

The Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) has received a document from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the review of judicial salaries and allowances

Justice correspondent Shola Soyele was able to obtain a copy of the 144-page memo that was jointly signed by Olawale Fapohunda (SAN), the Alternate Chairman of the NBA Working Committee on Judicial Remuneration and Conditions of Service, and Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The NBA suggests a bold 200% increase in the base pay of all judicial officers in the letter, making a strong argument for an urgent radical reform of judicial compensation

The NBA also suggested a complete redesign of the elements that currently make up judicial allowances.

The suggestion that judicial office holders be exempted from RMFAC’s jurisdiction and that a separate panel be established to regulate judicial salaries and allowances may be the most drastic yet.

In presenting the report, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau appreciated the consultative procedure used by RMFAC under the direction of its Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu, and expressed interest in further discussions on the problem with the Commission and other parties.

The NBA President also suggested that discussions on judicial compensation be time-limited given the emergency situation that exists with regard to the working conditions of judicial officers nationwide, which he stressed is bad for the country’s ability to administer justice, promote the rule of law, and sustain democracy.

