NBA player Stephen Curry shares photos on IG as they celebrate their 12 years weeding anniversary.

Couple of hours ago, famous NBA players Stephen Curry shared to his official Instagram account some beautiful photos of himself and his dear wife Ayesha Curry as they celebrate their twelve years marriage anniversary. For the post he shared, he added caption “my woman, I love you more than you know. I’m thankful for every for experience we have shared together. The highs, the lows, the ways life has brought us closer together through it all. God continues to bless us, you have brought me so much joy and happiness from day one. Let’s keep going, more I love you”.

Stephen Curry is a professional basketball players at the NBA. Currently, he’s as well one of the NBA player making wave on Instagram. Stephen Curry always get fans into excitement whenever he share any photo or video of himself on Instagram. Owing to his career and his social lifestyle, Stephen Curry has earned Instagram followers of 53 million plus and he might still earn more as he continues to share photos and videos that will thrill fans.

