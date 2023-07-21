NBA Must Lead With Purity Of Actions And Not Rhetorical Gymnastics – Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to his Twitter page to say NBA must lead with a purity of actions and not rhetorical gymnastics

Jibrin Okutepa has taken to his microblogging, Twitter, to highlight what the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) must do to take the front seat in the fight against corruption and corrupt practices in the judiciary.

Okutepa stated in his statement that Nigerians need Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to be above board in actions and democratic development. He said the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) must lead with purity of actions and not rhetorical gymnastics.

According to the statement made by Jibrin Okutepa, he said: “For NBA to take the front seat in the fight against corruption and corrupt practices in the judiciary, NBA must first rid itself of corruption and corrupt practices in the running of its affairs. It must be ready to follow due process and the rule of law in all activities.”

On that note, Okutepa added that: “It must avoid political vendetta and be responsible in dealing with all its members without showing partiality and undue patronage. It must be ready to listen fairly to all its members and treat them well. It must be accountable and exhibit maturity in the running of its affairs.”

However, Okutepa concluded his statement by saying: Conferences, press releases, and such other none practical benefiting approaches rooted in speeches and acrobatic rhetorics will not do. Nigerians need NBA to be above board in actions and democratic development. NBA must lead with purity of actions and not rhetorical gymnastics.”

