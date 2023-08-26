NBA deployed 1000 observers across Nigeria, I Don’t know how many EU observers was deployed-Yakubu Maikyau

Nigeria Bar Association President Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) indicated that the NBA sent one thousand observers to monitor the 2023 election, but he did not know how many European Union observers were sent to Nigeria.

Yakubu Maikyau made the remark during an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today programme in response to a question about how he would respond to those who believe that EU did a better job than the NBA in light of his comments and assessment of the 2023 election, in light of the recently released election union observer report.

Yakubu Maikyau replied that he is not a rash guy and that his prediction about the 2024 election was grounded in data.

I don’t know how many EU monitors were sent all around Nigeria, but the NBA sent out a thousand of their own. Our observers filled out a form that included questions such, “As an observer, tell us if you saw any international or foreign observers at your polling units,” which will be included in the final report.Twenty percent of individuals who submitted reports found the election to be good, while sixty-seven percent found it to be satisfactory. Given the numbers 20-67… How many polling places did you visit in the EU? What’s the best way to weigh the testimony of 50 witnesses against that of 1,000?

(Video starts at 40:26)

https://fb.watch/mEK7ML8AdO/?mibextid=Nif5oz

writer11 (

)