National Hockey super League take a center stage in Saturday

Nhf Abuja 2023

The 2023 edition of the National hockey super league will kick off on Saturday, July 29 at the National hockey pitch of the Moshood Abiola national stadium in abuja.
By : Ademola Fagbemi

The tournament which will last for 9 days will witness the defending champion on the male and female categories, Kada stars of Kaduna and Delta queen as they look set to continue their blazing form they left off in the previous tournament.
On like the previous tournaments, Edo male and Bayelsa male team, as well as Ogun State female team have shown their interest to participate in the male and female category respectively.
Other participants on the male category are last year runner up, Police machines, Delta force, Niger flickers, Stallions, Yobe desert rollers, IGP boys as well as Southwest male team.
On the other hand, Kada queen, Yobe queen, Plateau queen southwest queen, IGP female team and Borno babes will compete for the title for the female category.
