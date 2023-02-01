Nasri, Zinchenko, Jesus: Best XI of Players Who Played for Both Arsenal and Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal and Manchester City have a good relationship in the transfer window. Both teams have bought players from each other and sold players to each other in the past. This also occurred last summer when the Gunners signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Both players have been instrumental to Arsenal’s title charge this season.

The two players are not the only stars to have moved between Manchester City and Arsenal in the past few years. There have been so many players moving between both clubs that we can form a full starting lineup with them.

David Seaman played for both Arsenal and Manchester City as a goalkeeper. The Englishman made just 26 appearances for Manchester City but was more successful at Arsenal as he played for the Gunners 564 times.

In defense, Oleksandr Zinchenko features in the left-back position. The Ukrainian star moved to the Emirates Stadium last summer and he has made 15 appearances for the Gunners so far whilst playing for the Cityzens 134 times.

Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, and Kolo Toure are other defenders who have played for the Gunners and Manchester City. Gael Clichy appeared 203 and 264 times for Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.

