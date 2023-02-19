NAS 2-1 TAA: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Performance Shows That He Is A Coming Back To His Best Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo was phenomenal as Al Nassr defeated Al Taawon by 2 goals to 1 in their Saudi Arabian Professional league. The performance of Ronaldo has gone on to show that the Portuguese is returning back to the Cristiano Ronaldo the football world once knew few years ago.

The Portuguese striker played a vital role in his team’s victory by showing the creative side of his game. It is true that Cristiano Ronaldo did not score, but he assisted the two goals that were scored by his team.

It will be recalled that last week, Cristiano Ronaldo scored all the 4 goals in the match as his team thrashed their opponent 4-0. This indeed the record breaking form Cristiano Ronaldo once had before he started performing poorly in Manchester United and then took the poor form to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It is obvious that Cristiano Ronaldo has been a very good scoring and also creates goals from time to time but creating two goals in a single match is a prove that Cristiano Ronaldo is perfectly back to his best form.

