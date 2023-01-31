Napoli’s Stat The Last Time They Won The League Title Compared To Their Stat This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The last time Napoli won the Serie A title was in 1989/1990 season. They currently sits first on the Serie A table this season and are among the favorites to win the league title.

Napoli won the Serie A title in 1989/1990 season with 51 points two points ahead of AC Milan. They have been unable to lift the league title ever since.

However, they are currently the best club in the Serie A following their impressive performances since the beginning of this season. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been in top form this season and he’s among the favorites to win the Serie A Golden Boot.

Napoli have registered 17 wins in 20 league games this season. They currently sits first on the Serie A table with 53 points and are 13 points ahead of second placed Inter milan.

The Naples currently grabbed a 2-1 win over Roma in the Serie A to extend their lead on the Serie A table. Victor Osimhen was in the scoresheet during the match.

Malikings (

)