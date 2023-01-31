SPORT

Napoli’s Stat The Last Time They Won The League Title Compared To Their Stat This Season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The last time Napoli won the Serie A title was in 1989/1990 season. They currently sits first on the Serie A table this season and are among the favorites to win the league title.

Napoli won the Serie A title in 1989/1990 season with 51 points two points ahead of AC Milan. They have been unable to lift the league title ever since.

However, they are currently the best club in the Serie A following their impressive performances since the beginning of this season. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been in top form this season and he’s among the favorites to win the Serie A Golden Boot.

Napoli have registered 17 wins in 20 league games this season. They currently sits first on the Serie A table with 53 points and are 13 points ahead of second placed Inter milan.

The Naples currently grabbed a 2-1 win over Roma in the Serie A to extend their lead on the Serie A table. Victor Osimhen was in the scoresheet during the match.

Malikings (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Current Spanish La Liga Table And Review After Yesterday’s Match

19 mins ago

Video: Liverpool Plot Shock Transfer For Chelsea Midfield Star

22 mins ago

Liverpool’s Stat This Season Compared To Their Stat Last Season Shows How Much They Have Declined

27 mins ago

MUN vs WHU: Match Preview, Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The English FA Cup Showdown

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button