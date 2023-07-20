Napoli’s Most Expensive Sales In History

Napoli made €50 million on selling their defender Kim Min-Jae to Bayern Munich. He was one of their best performers last season and was an integral part of Napoli’s success in the Serie A. He helped the club win the league title for the first time in 30 years but they couldn’t reject a €50 million offer from Bayern Munich for the signature of Kim Min-Jae. Kim Min-Jae is expected to form a midfield partnership with De Ligt at Bayern Munich next season.

Gonzalo Higuain is Napoli’s most expensive sale of all time. They sold Higuain to Juventus in 2016/2017 season for a fee of €90 million making him one of the most expensive strikers of all time.

Napoli sold Cavani to PSG in 2013/2014 season for a fee of €65 million while Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli for €57 million.

Napoli sold Kim to Bayern Munich for a fee of €50 million making him their 4th most expensive sale of all time.

Napoli sold Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea for a fee of €38 million. He was arguably the best defender in the Serie A during his time at Napoli but dropped in form after joining Chelsea. Koulibaly has joined Saudi Pro League and will play for Al-Hilal.

Napoli sold Lavezzzi to PSG for €30 million, they made €24.6 million on selling Allan to Everton and €23 million on selling Fabian Ruiz to PSG.

Malikings (

)