Napoli Player Of The Season: Why Victor Osimhen Might Easily Miss Out On This Award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With Napoli sitting 18 points clear at the top of the Italian Seria A table currently, it is safe to say that come the end of the season, they will be crowned champions of Italy for the very first time in decades.

The people of Naples have waited for a time like this since the days of the great Diego Maradona and fortunately for them, it seems the time has come this season.

At the start of the season, no one thought of Napoli as the team that could run away with the title in the manner they’ve done.

But with the attacking brilliance of the team, they have blown teams away and are playing at a completely different level to the other 19 clubs in the league.

Their best players, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been unstoppable and have led this title charge in a way only few have ever managed to do in history. They have formed a duo that’s widely considered as one of the best in the world today.

For now, and at the end of the season if/when they emerge champions, it would be very difficult to determine who has been the club’s best player of the year.

I know many would say it has to be Victor Osimhen, but in reality, he might miss out on this award to a very worthy teammate in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Unlike the Nigerian striker that was signed for around €50m, the Georgian was an unknown player they paid just €10m for. This is his first season at a top league and what he has done is simply mind blowing.

Top of the assist charts with 11, the winger has scored 10 goals as he provides support to Osimhen in attack. These are numbers even the legendary Lorenzo Insigne whom he replaced barely provided in a single campaign.

As superb as Osimhen has been this season, he could easily miss out on the Napoli player of the season award to Kvaratskhelia and I think he would, more than anyone, understand this.

What has taken Osimhen till his third season, the winger is doing in his very first season having joined for a very low fee. He would absolutely deserve to be Napoli’s best player this season.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

WoleOscar (

)