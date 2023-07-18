Napoli Makes Lucrative Offer to Victor Osimhen in Bid to Secure Striker’s Stay

Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions, are determined to retain their star striker, Victor Osimhen, and have pulled out all the stops to ensure his continued presence at the club. Following his remarkable performance that played a pivotal role in Napoli’s title-winning campaign – their first in 33 years – Osimhen has attracted interest from top European clubs. To fend off potential suitors, Napoli has made an enticing offer to the Nigerian sensation, proposing a two-year contract extension with a staggering annual salary of N6.5 billion (approximately €6.5 million), plus €1 million in bonuses, as reported by reliable sources.

According to Skysports, negotiations between Napoli and Osimhen are in an advanced stage, with the club looking to extend his contract until 2027 and substantially increase his salary to reflect his invaluable contributions. Osimhen, who currently has two years remaining on his contract, had initially sought an improved deal worth €7 million. However, Napoli has responded with an attractive counteroffer, coupled with a release clause of £170 million to further emphasize their commitment to keeping the talented striker.

Adding to the club’s efforts to retain Osimhen, Napoli’s newly appointed manager, Rudi Garcia, as publicly stated that the striker will remain an integral part of the team in the upcoming season. Garcia shared his conversation with Osimhen, revealing the player’s strong desire to continue his journey with Napoli and achieve more remarkable feats in the process. “Of course, I have spoken to Osimhen, who wants to stay here to make another great season with Napoli,” Garcia affirmed. “I can assure you that he wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things.”

Osimhen’s impact during his debut season with Napoli was nothing short of exceptional. The Nigerian forward notched an impressive tally of 26 goals and contributed five assists in just 32 league appearances, solidifying his reputation as one of the most promising talents in European football. With his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates, Osimhen quickly became a fan favorite at the Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli’s fervent desire to retain Osimhen highlights the immense value they place on his abilities and the crucial role he plays in their future ambitions. The club’s management recognizes that keeping Osimhen in their ranks is vital to their quest for sustained success and the pursuit of further silverware in the seasons to come.

As negotiations between Napoli and Osimhen progress, fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping for a positive resolution that will see their star striker don the famous light blue jersey for the foreseeable future. While Osimhen’s talent undoubtedly captures the attention of other European powerhouses, Napoli’s irresistible offer, combined with the player’s expressed commitment to the club, signifies a strong likelihood of an extended partnership between the striker and the Italian giants.

If the contract extension is successfully concluded, it will serve as a testament to Napoli’s ambition, as they aim to build on their recent triumph and create a legacy that revolves around the formidable Victor Osimhen, the striker who possesses the potential to continue leaving an indelible mark on Italian football.

Source: Skysports

