Italian Serie A Champions Napoli football club continued their impressive run of form in the ongoing 2023 preseason, as they secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over German Bundesliga side Augsburg football club on Sunday evening.

Rudi Garcia led Napoli football club have been exceptional since the beginning of the preseason, and they were able to perform excellently again on Sunday evening, as they secured a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Coach Rudi Garcia started his best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, and they were able to defeat their opponent in the entertaining encounter.

The two teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Kosovo national team star Amir Rrahmani broke the deadlock for Napoli football club in the 62nd minute to end the match 1-0.

Napoli football club players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and they were able to play vital roles in their team’s well deserved victory.

The victory over Augsburg football club has now extended Napoli football club’s unbeaten run in the preseason to 4 matches.

Napoli football club will now be looking forward to continuing their impressive run of form when they play their next game against Apollon football club in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

