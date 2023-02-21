Napoli football club have the best scoring ratio in this season UEFA Champions League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Italian serie A giants SSC Napoli football club are averaging a goal in every 27 minutes in the UEFA Champions League this season, and that’s the best ratio so far in the competition this season.

Luciano Spalletti led team have been doing pretty well in the UEFA Champions League and Italian serie A, since the beginning of the season and their excellent performance has taken them to the next round of the Champions League.

Napoli football club finished at the top spot of their group table in the UEFA Champions League with 15 points from 6 matches played, they scored 20 goals and conceded just six.

Luciano Spalletti’s men secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Liverpool football club at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, they defeated Glasgow Rangers football club 3-0 at Ibrox Stadium, they defeated Ajax Amsterdam football club 6-1 at Johan Cruijff Arena in Netherlands.

They defeated the same opponent 4-2 at home and they defeated Glasgow Rangers football club 3-0 at home before losing 2-0 to Liverpool football club at the Anfield Stadium in England.

Napoli football club is set to play German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt football club in the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League today, and they will be looking forward to continuing their impressive goal scoring form in the competition.

“Napoli football club are averaging a goal every 27 minutes in the Champions League this season; the best minutes per goal ratio so far this season in the UEFA Champions League.”

