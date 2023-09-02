NAP vs LAZ: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Lazio’s sluggish start to Serie A is set to worsen as they go to Napoli on Match Day 3. Lazio is in 18th place after two straight defeats, while Napoli is second going into this game. After victories over Frosinone and Sassuolo, Napoli is one of four clubs currently undefeated.

Victor Osimhen has already scored three goals for Napoli in the first two games. His first-half penalty guided Napoli to a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo, which was made easier because Sassuolo was reduced to ten men.

Napoli are on a five-game unbeaten streak in Serie A and will look to add another before the international break. Rudi Garcia, the new coach, has had no issue settling in, and this should go well. Napoli’s confidence will be boosted further by the fact that they have defeated Lazio in four of the last five meetings.

At this point in the season, it’s difficult to believe Lazio finished second last season. On their way to reaching second, they even beat Napoli in March. After losses to Genoa, a promoted side, and Lecce, a 16th-place finisher, they’ve been a pale shadow of that outfit.

A difficult preseason hasn’t led to much optimism heading into the season, and they need to do better. Lazio has lost four of five meetings against Napoli, and playing away from home will not help them here. It will also worry them that they have lost three of their previous five Serie A games away from home. They’ve conceded two or more goals in each of those defeats.

Lazio won their last meeting with Napoli, although they have only three wins in 13 league games against them.

KICKOFF TIME: Lazio versus Napoli match will go down today at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

