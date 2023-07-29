NAP 4-0 HAT: Osimhen’s brilliant display shows that he could be relied on again next season

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen have picked up from the left off as he performed brilliantly in Napoli’s 4-0 win over Hatayspor. Meanwhile, his brilliant performance has shown why he could be relied on next season.

Following his amazing performance last season where he guided his side to title triumph as well as winning the golden boot. There have been rumours that the African star could leave the club this summer which might leave Napoli with the choice of building the team without him next season. As it stands, there are higher chances that he would continue there next season.

In today’s game, Osimhen scored the first two goals before Giovanni Simeone scored the final two goals to seal the 4-0 win for Napoli. However, Osimhen’s beautiful performance has shown that he could be counted on to guide the team to smash their objectives next season.

What are the areas you think Osimhen still needs improvement?

