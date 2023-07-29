NAP 4-0 HAT: 3 Best Players as Super Eagles’ Victor Osimhen nets classic brace in Napoli’s win

Napoli football club were exceptional on Saturday evening, as they recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor football club in a preseason friendly match.

Napoli football club were forced to a 1-1 draw by Spal football club in their first preseason friendly match, but they were able to return to the winning way on Saturday evening.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Napoli football club.

Two goals each from Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen and substitute Argentina national team star Giovanni Simeone were enough to give Napoli football club a well deserved victory over Hatayspor football club.

The Italian Serie A Champions will now be looking forward to continuing their impressive performance when they play their next preseason game Girona football club of Spain next week.

Here are the three best players in Napoli football club’s remarkable 4-0 victory over Hatayspor football club in the preseason friendly match;

Victor Osimhen

The Nigeria national team star was fantastic for Napoli football club against Hatayspor football club, and he was able to score his team’s first two goals in the first half.

Giovanni Simeone

The Argentine star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, as he scored a classic brace.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgia national team star started in Napoli football club’s attacking midfield, and he was able to contribute to Victor Osimhen’s first half brace.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

