NAP 3-0 CRE: What Man U Fans Are Saying About Osimhen’s Performance After The Match

Some Manchester United fans on the Internet have reacted to the performance of Victor Osimhen in Napoli’s 3-0 win over Cremonese this evening.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the hottest striker in Europe this season. The Nigerian is in a form of his life as he has scored in six consecutive games now.

Napoli started the game well as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the opener with a nice finish before Osimhen doubled the lead in the second half. Eljif Elmas scored the third goal to seal the win.

Osimhen has now scored 17 Serie A goals this season out of 18 games as he keeps proving his worth in the Italian league.

However, some Manchester United fans reacted to Osimhen’s performance after the match and compared his form to Marcus Rashford. The supporters also wished to see the Nigerian lead Man United’s attack alongside Rashford next season.

Here are the reactions below:

