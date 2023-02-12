NAP 3-0 CRE: Victor Osimhen Becomes The 1st Napoli Player To Score In 6 Straight Match After Higuain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal as Napoli defeated Cremonese, 3-0 in their Italian Serie A fixture. By scoring against Cremonese, Victor Osimhen has matched the record that was set by Gonzalo Higuain in Napoli.

In the 2015/2016 Serie A season, Gonzalo Higuan scored in 6 consecutive league games. Osimhen has now matched that record by scoring in his last 6 Serie A games.

Victor Osimhen’s scoring streak started with a goal against Sampdoria on the 8th of January 2023. He scored a brace in the game against Juventus, he went on to score a goal against Salernitana. Osimhen scored a goal against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma team and then netted a brace against Spezia before scoring a goal tonight.

In total, Osimhen has scored 8 goals in those 8 games. He has now scored 17 goals for Napoli in 18 Italian Serie A games this season.

